Dacoits looted trader in Faisalabad

Unidentified dacoits have looted Rs.1 million from a trader in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Unidentified dacoits have looted Rs.1 million from a trader in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that trader of a local yarn market Shehbaz Akhtar Ghauri was going with a cash of Rs.

1 million when unknown armed bandits intercepted him near al-Fateh sports Complex at ChinOne Road.

They looted the money at gunpoint and escaped from the scene along with booty.

Meanwhile, the robbers also snatched Rs.230,000 from other two traders Sakhawat Ali and Ali Raza near Teezab Mill in the area of Citiy Jaranwala police station.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.