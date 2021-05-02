UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Looted Two Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Dacoits looted two citizens

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The armed dacoits looted cash, mobile phone and motorcycle from citizens in two separate incidents reported here on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that Mohammad Afzal and his friend was on their way to home on a car when two unidentified motorcyclists stopped them at gunpoint and snatched Rs 42,000 in cash from them and fled near 47/5-L Barshan Bridge area.

In another mishap took place in 120/9-L Kameer where Mohammad Saeed was returning home on his motorcycle number SLK-985 when three unidentified motorcyclists stopped him at gunpoint and snatched Rs 30,000, motorcycle and a mobile phone from him.

Police had registered separate cases.

Further investigations were underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

3 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

4 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.