Dacoits looted two citizens

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The armed dacoits looted cash, mobile phone and motorcycle from citizens in two separate incidents reported here on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that Mohammad Afzal and his friend was on their way to home on a car when two unidentified motorcyclists stopped them at gunpoint and snatched Rs 42,000 in cash from them and fled near 47/5-L Barshan Bridge area.

In another mishap took place in 120/9-L Kameer where Mohammad Saeed was returning home on his motorcycle number SLK-985 when three unidentified motorcyclists stopped him at gunpoint and snatched Rs 30,000, motorcycle and a mobile phone from him.

Police had registered separate cases.

Further investigations were underway, said police.