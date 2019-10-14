Dacoits Made Off With Cash And Other Valuables From A House In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:52 PM
Dacoits made off with cash and other valuables from a house, in the jurisdiction of Muradpur Police Station
According to police, three dacoits barged into the house of property dealer Imran at Mulkay Kalan Road and looted Rs 182,000, a motorbike and other valuables at gun point. Later, the outlaws decamped with booty.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.