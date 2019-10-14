Dacoits made off with cash and other valuables from a house in Sialkot

Dacoits made off with cash and other valuables from a house, in the jurisdiction of Muradpur Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Dacoits made off with cash and other valuables from a house, in the jurisdiction of Muradpur Police Station

According to police, three dacoits barged into the house of property dealer Imran at Mulkay Kalan Road and looted Rs 182,000, a motorbike and other valuables at gun point. Later, the outlaws decamped with booty.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.