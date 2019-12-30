Dacoits nabbed in Faisalabad

Saddar Jaranwala police nabbed two dacoits from its jurisdiction here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Saddar Jaranwala police nabbed two dacoits from its jurisdiction here on Monday.

A police spokesman said three bandits were on a looting spree,near Jhok morr when police team reached and caught two robbers.

However,one dacoit managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered weapons from the possession of the dacoits identified as Idrees and Asif.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their accomplice Haroon.