Dacoits On Rampage In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:22 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Four incidents of snatching,dacoity were registered in which the outlaws looted cash and valuables here in Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to police,two robbers snatched Rs. 90,000 from Atta Muhammad near chak 56 NB.

In another incident, three dacoits snatched a motorcycle and mobile phone from one Nazir in Lalyani, while two armed robbers took away Rs. 50,000 from Muhammad Ameer of Shah Nikdar area.

Meanwhile, three dacoits entered the house of one, Gulzar Ahmed of Kot Raja village and took away gold ornaments/cash and fled.

Concerned police stations registered separate cases. App/rmw-swf/

