Dacoits On Rampage In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Dacoits on rampage in Sargodha

Three incidents of snatching and dacoity were registered in which the outlaws looted cash and valuables from citizens here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Three incidents of snatching and dacoity were registered in which the outlaws looted cash and valuables from citizens here on Monday.

According to police, two robbers snatched Rs 50,000 and mobile phones from Rabnawaz of chak 106 NB.

Another three armed robbers barged into house of Asif, resident of Kalyan village, on Sunday night and held the family hostage.They fled with Rs 200,000 cash and gold ornaments .

Meanwhile, two armed persons riding a motorcycle intercepted a biker Majid of Bhalwal near Noor Hayyat colony and snatched two mobile phones and Rs 30,000 from him. Concerned police stations registered separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

