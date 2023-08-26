Open Menu

Dacoits On Rampage In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two incidents of snatching and dacoity were reported in which the outlaws looted cash and valuables from citizens here on Friday night.�According to the details, three armed robbers snatched cash worth Rs 550,000 and mobile phones from Naeem, a manager of a shop 'Bannu Pelao' meanwhile, another citizen Raheem Khalil, who was travelling home on a bike when the dacoits also tried to rob him near railway (phattak) gate Khushab road inner city on which he showed some resistance.

The armed dacoits opened fire at him, as a result, he got bullet injuries.�Concerned police stations registered separate cases against the dacoits and started investigation ,a Police spokesman said.

