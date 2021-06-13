Dacoits open fire; three injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Armed dacoits opened fire and injured three persons who showed resistance in a dacoity in limits of Seetpur police station.

According to police, six armed dacoits intercepted citizens at Tehsil Alipur area asked to handover their valuable who resisted and refused to refused to give anything.

In result, the outlaws opened fire and injured three people.

Upon receiving the information, Seetpur police reached at the spot and apprehended one accused while five others managed to flee.

Police registered a case and started investigation.