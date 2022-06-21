UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Rob 32 Tola Gold, Cash After Breaking Into House: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into house: Police

Some unknown dacoits on Tuesday took away 32 tola gold, foreign currency worth Rs60,000 and valuables after breaking into a house in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Some unknown dacoits on Tuesday took away 32 tola gold, foreign Currency worth Rs60,000 and valuables after breaking into a house in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station.

The dacoits fled away from the scene where Morgah Police have registered a case against the culprits.

The Police spokesman said, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of house robbery in the area.

SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah visited the crime scene and directed the SHO to investigate the matter on priority.

The SHO Morgah briefed the SSP on the matter, adding special teams were formed to arrest the accused.

The accused involved will be arrested and brought to justice, he said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Gold From

Recent Stories

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of thi ..

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of third Test

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Ru ..

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops

2 minutes ago
 Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superio ..

Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superior courts' judgments: Law Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance for IIOJK people

2 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed B ..

PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

2 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.