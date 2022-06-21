Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into house: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Some unknown dacoits on Tuesday took away 32 tola gold, foreign Currency worth Rs60,000 and valuables after breaking into a house in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station.

The dacoits fled away from the scene where Morgah Police have registered a case against the culprits.

The Police spokesman said, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of house robbery in the area.

SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah visited the crime scene and directed the SHO to investigate the matter on priority.

The SHO Morgah briefed the SSP on the matter, adding special teams were formed to arrest the accused.

The accused involved will be arrested and brought to justice, he said.