UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Shoot Injure Man For Having Nothing From His Pocket In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

Dacoits shoot injure man for having nothing from his pocket in Sialkot

Two dacoits Thursday shot at and injured a man when they found nothing from his pocket near Chohni Sulharian village in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Two dacoits Thursday shot at and injured a man when they found nothing from his pocket near Chohni Sulharian village in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station.

According to police, one Busharat was intercepted by two unidentified armed persons, and shot injured when they found nothing from his pocket during his body search.

The attackers fled the scene later.

The locals brought the injured to a nearby hospital and police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Man From

Recent Stories

PHC moved over contemptuous language against CJ Se ..

14 minutes ago

Construction sector leads business activities acqu ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Soum Province, No ..

35 minutes ago

TEVTA considering commercialisation of services, t ..

2 minutes ago

FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in M ..

35 minutes ago

Injured photographer delays play

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.