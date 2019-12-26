Dacoits shoot injure man for having nothing from his pocket in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Two dacoits Thursday shot at and injured man when they found nothing from his pocket near Chohni Sulharian village in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station

According to police, one Busharat was intercepted by two unidentified armed persons, and shot injured when they found nothing from his pocket during his body search.

The attackers fled the scene later.

The locals brought the injured to a nearby hospital and police registered a case and started investigation.