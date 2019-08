(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Two dacoits shot at and injured man for offering resistance near Jinnah cricket Stadium here, police said on Monday.

According to police, two armed men intercepted one Javed, 36, and attempted to snatch valuables from him. On showing resistance, they shot at and injured him and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured man to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case.