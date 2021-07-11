Dacoits shot at, injure SHO, constable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Dacoits shot at and injured a station house officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station and a constable.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Khalid Mehmood, along with his team, while on routine patrol late Saturday night, saw some dacoits busy looting people near Chak No.642-GB.

The police encircled the robbers and ordered them to surrender.. However, they opened fire at the police team, injured SHO Khalid Mehmood and Constable (driver) Kamran, and fled the scene.

The injured SHO and constable were shifted to hospital while the police took a motorcycle into custody from the spot. The police also registered a case against 5 unidentified dacoits.