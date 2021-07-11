UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Shot At, Injure SHO, Constable

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dacoits shot at, injure SHO, constable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Dacoits shot at and injured a station house officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station and a constable.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Khalid Mehmood, along with his team, while on routine patrol late Saturday night, saw some dacoits busy looting people near Chak No.642-GB.

The police encircled the robbers and ordered them to surrender.. However, they opened fire at the police team, injured SHO Khalid Mehmood and Constable (driver) Kamran, and fled the scene.

The injured SHO and constable were shifted to hospital while the police took a motorcycle into custody from the spot. The police also registered a case against 5 unidentified dacoits.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Driver Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

4 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.