SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Four dacoits on Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper over resistance at Chiwinda in the jurisdiction of Phalora police limits.

According to police, the accused entered into the shop of Arshad and opened indiscriminate firing when he put up resistance.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on his way to hospital while the accused fled.

The police registered a case and started investigation.