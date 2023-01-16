Dacoits Shot Killed Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Three unidentified armed dacoits on Monday shot killed a youth near village 303/EB in the limits of Sahuka Police Station.
According to police sources, a bike rider Abrar Hussain, resident of Village 303/EB on his way back to home when three unidentified armed dacoits intercepted him.
The outlaws shot him when he tried to escape from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot.
The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Police have started the investigation.