Dacoits shot killed youth

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Three unidentified armed dacoits on Monday shot killed a youth near village 303/EB in the limits of Sahuka Police Station.

According to police sources, a bike rider Abrar Hussain, resident of Village 303/EB on his way back to home when three unidentified armed dacoits intercepted him.

The outlaws shot him when he tried to escape from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot.

The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started the investigation.