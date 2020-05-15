Dacoits snatch bike, shot injure man on resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) ::Unknown dacoits snatched motorcycle from a person, shot at and injured him upon resistance at Seetpur road in Alipur late Thursday night, rescuers said on Friday.

Abdul Sattar (40) s/o Gaman Khan was going home to Seetpur from Alipur when he was stopped by some unknown dacoits at Pakki Puly where they snatched motorcycle from him.

They shot at and injured him when he resisted the dacoity bid and sped away with his motorcycle.

The injured was shifted to Alipur THQ hospital by Rescue 1122 after first aid treatment.