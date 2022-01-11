UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Snatch Cash, Cell Phones

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Dacoits snatch cash, cell phones

Three masked men armed with weapons snatched Rs 250,000 in cash and mobile phones from staff of a grocery store located in Pirowal in broad day light on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Three masked men armed with weapons snatched Rs 250,000 in cash and mobile phones from staff of a grocery store located in Pirowal in broad day light on Tuesday.

It was the third dacoity incident at this shop and two previous incidents were still unresolved, complained the grocery store owner.

Riding a motorcycle, the accused reached Mahar Nawaz grocery store at Pirowal where they snatched cash and mobile phones from the staff and escaped.

Khanewal Sadar police have started investigations.

Anjuman Tajran Khanewal have appealed the Punjab police high ups to take notice of the rising dacoity incidents and for arrest of criminals.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Khanewal Criminals From

Recent Stories

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recove ..

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

32 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

33 seconds ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

35 seconds ago
 Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations ..

Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - P ..

36 seconds ago
 246th Corps Commanders' Conference comprehensively ..

246th Corps Commanders' Conference comprehensively reviews border management, in ..

38 seconds ago
 Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.