Dacoits snatch cash, cell phones

Three masked men armed with weapons snatched Rs 250,000 in cash and mobile phones from staff of a grocery store located in Pirowal in broad day light on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Three masked men armed with weapons snatched Rs 250,000 in cash and mobile phones from staff of a grocery store located in Pirowal in broad day light on Tuesday.

It was the third dacoity incident at this shop and two previous incidents were still unresolved, complained the grocery store owner.

Riding a motorcycle, the accused reached Mahar Nawaz grocery store at Pirowal where they snatched cash and mobile phones from the staff and escaped.

Khanewal Sadar police have started investigations.

Anjuman Tajran Khanewal have appealed the Punjab police high ups to take notice of the rising dacoity incidents and for arrest of criminals.