Dacoits Snatch Cash From Citizen In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Dacoits snatch cash from citizen in Sialkot

Two unidentified dacoits on Thursday snatched cash from a citizen near Chiwinda in the jurisdiction of Phalora

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ): Two unidentified dacoits on Thursday snatched cash from a citizen near Chiwinda in the jurisdiction of Phalora.

According to police, victim Arif withdrawn cash amounting to Rs 250,000 from a local bank. Later,two unidentified dacoits, riding on motorbike snatched cash from him and managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

