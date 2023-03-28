UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Snatch Cash, Motorcycle At Gunpoint

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Three dacoits snatched cash of Rs seven lakh and a new motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in the Rakh Khanpur area of district Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a man namely Sabir was heading somewhere when he was intercepted by three armed dacoits.

They allegedly snatched Rs seven lakh and a new motorcycle from him and managed to flee from the scene.

The police have registered a case and started a search of the dacoits.

