Dacoits Snatch Cash, Valuables From Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :About a dozen dacoits looted citizens near Chak No 321/ED, situated in limits of Sahuka Police Station.

According to locals, they took the passengers hostage at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and valuables.

The robbers tortured the people and managed to escape safely from the spot.

Sahoka Police has reached the spot and started investigation.

