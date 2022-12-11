Dacoits snatch gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Two armed dacoits snatched gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 million from newly wed couple at Raza Town Burewala, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Waqas Ilyas resident of Amjid Town was traveling when their car was intercepted by two dacoits near Raza Town. They made the newly wedded couple and snatched 20 tola of gold, costing Rs 2.8 million. The police is investigating the incident.