Dacoits snatch motorcycle from cattle dealer

Five dacoits here on Wednesday snatched motorcycle from a cattle dealer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Five dacoits here on Wednesday snatched motorcycle from a cattle dealer.

According to police spokesman, five armed dacoits intercepted a cattle dealer namely Ahmed at Munda Chowk.

The cattle dealer was heading to his destination with cash Rs 500,000. They made him hostage and snatched motorcycle. Meanwhile, the cattle dealer managed to escape and sought shelter in nearby home and saved his amount from dacoits.

The dacoits succeeded to flee from the site with snatched motorcycle.