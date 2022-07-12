UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Snatch Rs 150,000 From Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Two armed dacoits looted cash Rs 150,000 from a citizen in limits of Daira Deenpanah police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Ghulam Shabbir, resident of Daira Deenpanah, was heading to pay Rs 150,000 to a cattle farmer after purchase of animal.

When he reached near Chah Jumawala, two armed dacoits on motorcycle (125) intercepted him and snatched cash. They managed to escape safely. Ghulam Shabbir filed an application with Daira Deenpanah.

Police started search for the dacoits.

