Dacoits snatch Rs 2 million from postmaster in Khanewal

Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 2 million cash from a postmaster at Peerowal area in Khanewal on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs 2 million cash from a postmaster at Peerowal area in Khanewal on Tuesday.

Postmaster of Peerowal post office had gone to a private bank to withdraw Rs 2 million as salary and pension amount.

While he was on way back to the post office, two motorcycle riders snatched the cash at gun point and escaped.

DSP Sadar Shabbir Waraich reached the spot along with a heavy contingent of police while all the passages from and to the crime scene were sealed.

Police were investigating.