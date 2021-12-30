Dacoits snatch Rs 3 lakh from tractor driver

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Two armed dacoits looted Rs 3 lakh from a driver of a tractor trolley who was on his way to home from a sugar mill near Shah Jamal area in district Muzaffargarh.

The dacoits also opened fire and shot him injured.

According to police sources, Muhammad Javed son of Bashir Ahmad was heading towards home when two armed dacoits intercepted him and snatched Rs 3 lakh from him near Shah Jamal area. The dacoits also shot him injured.

The injured driver was shifted to hospital.

Police has started investigation.