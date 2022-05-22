Dacoits snatch Rs 400,000 from trader

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Two armed dacoits snatched Rs 400,000 from a shopkeeper at Qasba Gudpur, in limits of Shah Jamal Police Station.

According to police spokesman, two armed dacoits entered into shop of a local trader namely Chaudhary Ismail Gujjar and made him hostage at gun point. They snatched cash Rs 400,000 and managed to escape safely.

Police was investigating the incident.