Dacoits Snatch Rs 9 Lakh From Salesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:20 PM

Dacoits snatch Rs 9 lakh from salesman

Two motorcyclist dacoits snatched Rs 9 lakh in cash from a salesman of a private ghee company in daylight in the limits of Chochak police station

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclist dacoits snatched Rs 9 lakh in cash from a salesman of a private ghee company in daylight in the limits of Chochak police station.

A policeman said on Thursday that one Kashif, a salesman, was travelling in a car from Chochak to Habibabad for recovery.

When he crossed Chochak police station, dacoit riding motorcycles snatched Rs 900,000 in cash at gunpoint and fled the scene.

On getting information, Chochak police reached the spot and starting investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

