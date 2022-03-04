UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Spare Man Saying: "Sorry Brother. You Are A Rescuer We Respect"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dacoits spare man saying: "Sorry brother. You are a rescuer we respect"

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A rescuer returned unharmed in an unlikely rescue last Thursday night when three armed dacoits let him go after seeking apology upon finding the individual they were trying to rob was a rescuer who serves people in time of difficulties.

Lead Fire Rescuer Azam stationed at Rescue 1122 Jalalpur Pirwala shared the details of the incident in a voice clip in Seraiki language with his superiors and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr. Kaleemullah shared the same with media on Friday.

Azam said, in order to catch up with his night shift he opted for a short cut from Rohillanwali. He boarded a boat to cross the river and reached Ghazi Pur where he kickstarted his bike and reached the metal road leading to Jalalpur Pirwala. But darkness had started prevailing by then and he was stopped by three alleged criminals. They started abusing him and two of them put their guns on his shoulders while third one remained on their bike with its engine on.

The two armed men asked him to show whatever he had in his pockets.

Azam requested them to spare him and informed them that he was a rescuer working for Rescue 1122 in Jalalpur Pirwala. After knowing his identity, the man on the bike persuaded his armed accomplices to let him go for he serves the people in time of difficulties. They understood the man must be spared for attachment with Rescue 1122 and the humanitarian services he performs, Dr. Kaleemullah said.

Azam said, his eyes became wet with gratitude when the alleged criminals showed mercy, lifted their guns from his shoulders, and sought apology from him for verbal abuse before they let him go.

They could have snatched my motorcycle worth Rs 60,000-65000, my smartphone worth Rs 15000-20000 and Rs 20000-25000 in cash in my pocket, Azam said.

The rescuer said, he was thankful to the Almighty and would offer Nawafil for unlikely rescue he was bestowed upon.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Road Man Same Jalalpur Pirwala Ghazi Rescue 1122 Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

3 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

28 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

3 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>