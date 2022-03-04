Dacoits spare man saying: "Sorry brother. You are a rescuer we respect"

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A rescuer returned unharmed in an unlikely rescue last Thursday night when three armed dacoits let him go after seeking apology upon finding the individual they were trying to rob was a rescuer who serves people in time of difficulties.

Lead Fire Rescuer Azam stationed at Rescue 1122 Jalalpur Pirwala shared the details of the incident in a voice clip in Seraiki language with his superiors and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr. Kaleemullah shared the same with media on Friday.

Azam said, in order to catch up with his night shift he opted for a short cut from Rohillanwali. He boarded a boat to cross the river and reached Ghazi Pur where he kickstarted his bike and reached the metal road leading to Jalalpur Pirwala. But darkness had started prevailing by then and he was stopped by three alleged criminals. They started abusing him and two of them put their guns on his shoulders while third one remained on their bike with its engine on.

The two armed men asked him to show whatever he had in his pockets.

Azam requested them to spare him and informed them that he was a rescuer working for Rescue 1122 in Jalalpur Pirwala. After knowing his identity, the man on the bike persuaded his armed accomplices to let him go for he serves the people in time of difficulties. They understood the man must be spared for attachment with Rescue 1122 and the humanitarian services he performs, Dr. Kaleemullah said.

Azam said, his eyes became wet with gratitude when the alleged criminals showed mercy, lifted their guns from his shoulders, and sought apology from him for verbal abuse before they let him go.

They could have snatched my motorcycle worth Rs 60,000-65000, my smartphone worth Rs 15000-20000 and Rs 20000-25000 in cash in my pocket, Azam said.

The rescuer said, he was thankful to the Almighty and would offer Nawafil for unlikely rescue he was bestowed upon.