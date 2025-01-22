Dacoits steal 30 animals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Armed robbers stole 30 animals from a village in Sarwar Shaheed area of district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Chak No. 590 TDA, where unidentified armed men held Hanif, a local resident, at gunpoint. They forcibly took away the livestock worth millions of rupees.

The City Police Station Sarwar Shaheed initiated legal proceedings after inspecting the crime scene.