Dacoits Steal 30 Animals
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Armed robbers stole 30 animals from a village in Sarwar Shaheed area of district Muzaffargarh.
According to police sources, the incident occurred in Chak No. 590 TDA, where unidentified armed men held Hanif, a local resident, at gunpoint. They forcibly took away the livestock worth millions of rupees.
The City Police Station Sarwar Shaheed initiated legal proceedings after inspecting the crime scene.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commodore Mahmood's book “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain” launched5 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership5 minutes ago
-
Man killed in train accident5 minutes ago
-
UAJK achieves prestigious recognition in world university rankings 20255 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia5 minutes ago
-
Anemia widespread among youth: Hematologist6 minutes ago
-
National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certificat ..6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits e-Khidmat Centre6 minutes ago
-
Dacoits steal 30 animals6 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured in encounter25 minutes ago
-
Na'at recitation competition held to foster Islamic unity25 minutes ago
-
Factory worker shot dead25 minutes ago