Dacoits Steal 30 Animals

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Dacoits steal 30 animals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Armed robbers stole 30 animals from a village in Sarwar Shaheed area of district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Chak No. 590 TDA, where unidentified armed men held Hanif, a local resident, at gunpoint. They forcibly took away the livestock worth millions of rupees.

The City Police Station Sarwar Shaheed initiated legal proceedings after inspecting the crime scene.

More Stories From Pakistan