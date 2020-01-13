UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Take Away Cash, Gold Ornaments In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Dacoits take away cash, gold ornaments in Sialkot

Three dacoits entered in a house and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at gunpoint in Badiana village on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three dacoits entered in a house and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at gunpoint in Badiana village on Monday.

According to police, Mushtaq lodged a report with Badiana police station that three dacoits entered his house, held the family at gunpoint and took away gold ornaments worth of Rs 1,000,000, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gold Family

Recent Stories

Foundation stone laid for MENA&#039;s first automo ..

27 minutes ago

Masood condoles with affected families

30 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

31 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

31 minutes ago

Sialkot city receives light showers

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.