Dacoits take away cash, gold ornaments in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three dacoits entered in a house and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at gunpoint in Badiana village on Monday.

According to police, Mushtaq lodged a report with Badiana police station that three dacoits entered his house, held the family at gunpoint and took away gold ornaments worth of Rs 1,000,000, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables.

Police have registered a case.