Dacoits take away cash, jewellery from house

Three armed men Thursday entered a house in Duburji Malian village in Sadr police area and took away cash, jewellery, cell-phones and other valuables at gunpoint

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Three armed men Thursday entered a house in Duburji Malian village in Sadr police area and took away cash, jewellery, cell-phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

According to police, one Sarfraz lodged a case with the police, stating that robbers took away gold ornaments worth Rs 500,000, Rs 200,000 in cash, four cell-phones and other precious items. Police have started investigation.