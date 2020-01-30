UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Take Away Cash, Jewellery From House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Three armed men Thursday entered a house in Duburji Malian village in Sadr police area and took away cash, jewellery, cell-phones and other valuables at gunpoint

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : Three armed men Thursday entered a house in Duburji Malian village in Sadr police area and took away cash, jewellery, cell-phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

According to police, one Sarfraz lodged a case with the police, stating that robbers took away gold ornaments worth Rs 500,000, Rs 200,000 in cash, four cell-phones and other precious items. Police have started investigation.

