Dacoits take away gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 7.7 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Unknown dacoits entered into a house of Jeweller and took away cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 7.7 million in the Jurisdiction of Police Station R.A Bazaar here on Sunday.

According to details, unknown dacoits barged into house of Jeweller named Illyas Khalid Bhatti resident of house no 24 B Siraj Market Tench Bhatta and took away 80 tolas gold ornaments, Rs 7 lakh cash and fled away from the scene.

Soon after the incident, police high ups reached on spot to interrogate the matter.

An official of R.A Bazaar Police told that a case has been registered and the dacoits would be arrested soon.