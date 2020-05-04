UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Take Away Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Rs 7.7 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Dacoits take away gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 7.7 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Unknown dacoits entered into a house of Jeweller and took away cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 7.7 million in the Jurisdiction of Police Station R.A Bazaar here on Sunday.

According to details, unknown dacoits barged into house of Jeweller named Illyas Khalid Bhatti resident of house no 24 B Siraj Market Tench Bhatta and took away 80 tolas gold ornaments, Rs 7 lakh cash and fled away from the scene.

Soon after the incident, police high ups reached on spot to interrogate the matter.

An official of R.A Bazaar Police told that a case has been registered and the dacoits would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday Gold Market From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

41 minutes ago

Thousands join Facebook campaign, &quot;Filipinos ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

3 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.