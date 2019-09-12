Dacoits take away gold ornaments,cash

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Two dacoits on Thursday deprived a man of gold ornaments and cash at Khuwaja Safdar Road in Cantt police limits.

According to the police, Yaseen Qiasar, in an application to the police station, said he was on his way with family when two dacoits intercepted them and took away six-tola gold ornaments, Rs 1,400, cell phones and other valuables.

The police registered a case and started investigations.