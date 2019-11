Three armed men took away Rs 6 million in cash from the shop of a local trader Khawar Saeed at gunpoint in village Saahneywali-Motra Daska tehsil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Three armed men took away Rs 6 million in cash from the shop of a local trader Khawar Saeed at gunpoint in village Saahneywali-Motra Daska tehsil.

Police said that the dacoits held the shop employees at gunpoint, broke the cupboard and took away the cash. A case was registered by the police.