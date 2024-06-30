Dacoits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Two armed dacoits looted cash and mobile phones from a shop at Northern Circular road in the limits of City Police Station here Sunday.

According to details, one Abbas Awan son of Aqeel Ahmad reported to the City police that two accused came to his shop on a motorcycle and aimed a pistol on him.

The accused took away a number of used mobile phones, three power-banks and three smart watches worth around Rs 25,000 and cash amount of Rs 150,000 from the counter on gunpoint. The accused escaped from the scene by firing

some bullets in the air.

The police registered a case and started investigation.