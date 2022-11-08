UrduPoint.com

Dacoits Torture Citizen To Death Near Jehanian

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 10:35 PM

A man was tortured to death by dacoits as he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid near Pul 14 at Multan-Vehari road, here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was tortured to death by dacoits as he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid near Pul 14 at Multan-Vehari road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, dacoits intercepted a family, headed by Haji Habib and started looting. However, Haji Habib, resisted to foil dacoity. The dacoits tortured him.

In precarious condition, he was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Jehanian where he succumbed to injuries.

Multan-Vehari road is in dilapidated condition and incidents of dacoities have become routine matter, said local people namely Malik Siddique, Hanif, Sajid and some others talking to APP. The road users have to slow down the speed of vehicles and thus vehicles become easy targets of dacoits. The people demanded that the Regional Police Officer take notice of the incidents of the rising dacoities at the road.

