UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Tortured, Handed Over To Police In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:45 PM

Dacoits tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

Some people tortured two alleged dacoits before handing them over to police in the area of Rail Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Some people tortured two alleged dacoits before handing them over to police in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that two alleged robbers came to a tyre shop of one Muhammad Anwar outside Karkhana Bazaar and held the owner at gunpoint.

They also made two customers -- Shahid Khalil and Munir Ahmad hostage and collected Rs 135,000 in cash from them.

However, the shopkeeper and customers, meanwhile, raised an alarm, making the area people and other shopkeepers gather on the spot. Later, people overpowered the robbers and severely tortured them before handing them over to the police.

The robbers were identified as Adnan son of Munir Masih of Chak No 203-RB Mannanwala and Sahil Masih alias Dilnawaz son of Boota of Chak No 57-RB Shahkot.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

PTM leader Ali Wazir booked over anti-Pakistani sp ..

47 seconds ago

Ex-ICRC Head of Mission in Libya Marianne Gasser t ..

6 minutes ago

Drive against use of plastic bags launched

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan di ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.09 in interbank

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.