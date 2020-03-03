Dacoits tortured, handed over to police in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Some people tortured two alleged dacoits before handing them over to police in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that two alleged robbers came to a tyre shop of one Muhammad Anwar outside Karkhana Bazaar and held the owner at gunpoint.

They also made two customers -- Shahid Khalil and Munir Ahmad hostage and collected Rs 135,000 in cash from them.

However, the shopkeeper and customers, meanwhile, raised an alarm, making the area people and other shopkeepers gather on the spot. Later, people overpowered the robbers and severely tortured them before handing them over to the police.

The robbers were identified as Adnan son of Munir Masih of Chak No 203-RB Mannanwala and Sahil Masih alias Dilnawaz son of Boota of Chak No 57-RB Shahkot.