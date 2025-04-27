Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Madina Town police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity cases after 13 years.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Abdul Razaq alias Mithu was wanted in three dacoity cases but he had been on the run for the last 13 years. SHO Madina Town police station Wajid Hussain traced the whereabouts of the accused. Later, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.