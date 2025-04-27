Dacoity Accused Arrested After 13 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Madina Town police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity cases after 13 years.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Abdul Razaq alias Mithu was wanted in three dacoity cases but he had been on the run for the last 13 years. SHO Madina Town police station Wajid Hussain traced the whereabouts of the accused. Later, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modern diagnostic center to be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC1 minute ago
-
SNGPL cuts off two meters1 minute ago
-
20 arrested for gambling1 minute ago
-
Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years1 minute ago
-
Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation11 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Art Festival held11 minutes ago
-
Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed21 minutes ago
-
ICHR-25 concludes with global experts pledging to advance health research21 minutes ago
-
Three accused killed in encounters31 minutes ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library41 minutes ago
-
WWB selects 17 labourers to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge41 minutes ago