Dacoity Case Solved, Looted Valuables Of Worth Rs 28.3 M Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 06:19 PM

The police solved a dacoity case and arrested criminals besides recovering looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 million from their possession during a special operation launched here on Friday

The police solved a dacoity case and arrested criminals besides recovering looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 million from their possession during a special operation launched here on Friday.

This was disclosed by SSP Operations Muhammad Imran while holding a press conference here.

He said that on August 15, owner of a private company Capt (retd) Shahid Mahmood reported police that two unidentified robbers looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 million from his office.

The criminals tied the security guards and looted the valuables from the office.

The police registered the case number 1639/23 under section 392/411 against the criminals and started the investigations into the incident.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana while taking notice of the incident, formed a special team under his supervision to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested both accused Nadeem and Nasir, the SSP said and added that the Nasir was security guard of the office who planned for the crime along with his friend.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, the SSP added.

