Dacoity Cases Drop By 67% In Faisalabad: CPO

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar on Monday announced a 67% decrease in

dacoity cases across Faisalabad, crediting the sharp decline to an effective police strategy

and modern crime-fighting techniques.

In an official statement, the CPO said that the implementation of modern policing methods,

strategic planning, and timely interventions had significantly improved the city’s law and order

situation, leading to the sharpest drop in crime rates in recent years.

CPO Bilal Umar attributed these improvements to the strengthening of patrol systems,

the establishment of more effective checkpoints, and uncompromising action against criminal

elements.

