UrduPoint.com

Dad Muhammad Appointed As SDPO Dara Adam Khel

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dad Muhammad appointed as SDPO Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :After the transfer of SDPO Dara Adam Khel Fazal Wahid to Central Police Office Peshawar, SDPO Headquarters Circle Kohat Dad Muhammad has been posted as SDPO Dara Adam Khel.

A notification issued here on Thursday said that awaiting posting at Regional Police Office Kohat DSP Shahid Adnan has been posted to SDPO Headquarters Circle Kohat to replace Dad Muhammad.

More Stories From Pakistan

