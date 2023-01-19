Dad Muhammad appointed as SDPO Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :After the transfer of SDPO Dara Adam Khel Fazal Wahid to Central Police Office Peshawar, SDPO Headquarters Circle Kohat Dad Muhammad has been posted as SDPO Dara Adam Khel.

A notification issued here on Thursday said that awaiting posting at Regional Police Office Kohat DSP Shahid Adnan has been posted to SDPO Headquarters Circle Kohat to replace Dad Muhammad.