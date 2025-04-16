Open Menu

Dadayal Fire Affectees Provided Due Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Dadayal Fire affectees provided due relief

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Apr, 2025) The Dadayal Sub division administration has immediately provided essential supplies to families affected by a recent terrible fire incident in Village, Surkhi on the special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, it was officially said.

The affected families were provided with necessary items during their difficult time.

APP / ahr/378

Recent Stories

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

1 hour ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

9 hours ago
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

10 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

10 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

10 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan