Dadayal Fire Affectees Provided Due Relief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Apr, 2025) The Dadayal Sub division administration has immediately provided essential supplies to families affected by a recent terrible fire incident in Village, Surkhi on the special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, it was officially said.
The affected families were provided with necessary items during their difficult time.
APP / ahr/378
