Dadhocha Dam indispensable: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Dadhocha Dam is an indispensable project of public welfare and all departments should make mobilization plans to start fast track work on it.

He said that a site office should be set up at any suitable place to start work on the dam and the missionary should be mobilized on the spot to start the work and steps in this regard should be completed as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting at the Commissioner's Office in which the progress of work on Dadhocha, Mahota and Chahan dams was reviewed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that all concerned departments should be mobilized to start work on Dadhocha Dam and work in full coordination and action should be taken against the negligent officers without any discrimination. He said that full security would be provided by the police to work on Dadhocha Dam and to mobilize all the missionary, and necessary instructions in this regard have been issued to CPO Rawalpindi and they extended full cooperation.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the process of payment of compensation for the victims of Mahota Dam should be completed by December 30 and all legal requirements in this regard should be fulfilled. He said that work on Chahan Dam is also in full swing and every effort was being made to start the process of ponding of water in Mahota and Chahan Dams this spring.

Commissioner said that full consultation is underway with the Small Dam Department regarding Check dams and work should be expedited. He said that various proposals were being considered to improve the ground water level in Rawalpindi. He said that boring is done by WASA for water supply but many boreholes have dried up which indicates alarming situation of ground water. He said that regular expert study would be conducted regarding the construction of inflatable rubber dam on Sawan river and instructions have been issued to RDA in this regard.