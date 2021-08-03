UrduPoint.com

Dadhocha Dam: Supreme Court Directs Punjab Govt To Resolve Payment Issue With Land Owners

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:08 PM

Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Punjab government to resolve the matter of acquiring additional land for the construction of Dadhocha dam with the local land owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Punjab government to resolve the matter of acquiring additional land for the construction of Dadhocha dam with the local land owners.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, counsel for the local residents said the Punjab government was not paying dues for the land acquired for the construction of dam.

The Punjab additional advocate general informed the court that the land was acquired according to the new notification.

He said the provincial government was paying the payment of land as per its value to the owners.

The court directed the Punjab government to settle the issue with locals and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.

