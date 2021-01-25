Dadhocha Dam work to be expedite: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that work on Dadhocha Dam should continue uninterrupted as this unavoidable project of public interest has already been delayed.

He said that a regular timeline for work on Dadhocha Dam should be worked out and progress on it would be reviewed every week.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office to review the progress on small dams.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority to prepare the feasibility of water supply from Dadhocha Dam and said that a committee should be constituted for this purpose comprising officers from WASA, RDA, Environment, Forests and Anhar Department.

He said that the process of distribution of funds among the victims of Mahouta Dam is in full swing and compensations have been distributed among 75% victims of Mahouta Dam within the limits of Rawalpindi district while 35% victims have been given compensation in Chakwal district.

He said that out of Rs. 70 million and Rs. 17 lakhs, an amount of Rs. 40 million and 25 lakh rupees have been distributed among the victims in Chakwal district and a large number of the remaining victims are overseas Pakistanis and steps are being taken to complete the distribution of compensation to them as well.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that information boards should be set up at prominent places around the boundaries of the dam land in the Chahan Dam area so that encroachments would not be possible and the public would be made aware of the boundaries of the dam.