Dadocha Dam construction work to be completed on fast track: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (r ) Muhammad Mehmood has said that construction work of Dadocha Dam would be completed on fast track while so far nearly 12 percent work of the project has been completed.

He said that excavation work of the spillway and perennial pipe flow was underway.

The Commissioner said, Dadocha dam is a project of public interest and its construction was inevitable in view of the increasing water shortage situation in Rawalpindi city.

According to a spokesman of Commissioner Office, Chief Engineer Potohar Moeen Qureeshi during a briefing had informed the Commissioner that heavy missionary was being used for the construction work.

He said, the Dadocha dam project was conceived in 2001 but its construction work could not be started for long years.

The incumbent Punjab government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the project seriously and addressed its administrative and technical issues on priority basis and kicked off the construction work on this important project of the region in December 2020.

To another question he said, process to pay compensation amount to the affectees of Mahota dam was also underway. He informed that 80 percent payment to the affectees has been done in Rawalpindi while 70 percent owners of the land in Chakwal district had also received the compensation amount.

He said, the delay in completing the payment process was on part of the affectees as they are either least interested to get the payment or shifted to foreign countries.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi division had directed the revenue authorities of Rawalpindi and Chakwal to collect entire data of the affectees and made all out efforts to complete the process as soon as possible.

He informed that Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had won the contract for Daducha Dam construction and the work was started in Dec, 2020 as the provincial government had asked the district administration to start the construction work on the dam to meet the water shortage in the city.

He said the land for Daducha Dam worth Rs6.

429 billion had almost been acquired and the provincial government had released Rs1.5 billion in this regard.

He said the government had started Daducha and Chahan dams to end the water shortage, both for drinking and agriculture purposes, in the Potohar region.

He said, water table in the Potohar region was decreasing fast and construction of dams was a dire need of the hour.

The spokesman said the district administration had imposed section 4 of Land Acquisition Act 1894. More than 1640 kanals of land had been acquired under which land acquisition in Kalar Syedan and Rawalpindi had been started.

The dam was being constructed on upstream of Soan River and all the rain water from Murree and Kahuta hills will gather in the lake at Dadocha village near Sihala on Kahuta Road.

As many as 10 villages including seven of Rawalpindi and three of Kahuta came under the dam. As many as 218 houses, seven industrial and commercial units and other areas affected by the project.

The total storage capacity of the dam would be 60,000 acre feet, dead level storage capacity is 15,000 acre feet while live storage capacity is 45,000 acre feet.

The water inflow to the dam will be 77,000 cusecs while the outflow is estimated at 42,000 cusecs. The total cost of construction of the dam is estimated at Rs6 billion and the project will be completed in a period of three years.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will also construct a treatment plant along with its main line to provide drinking water to the city of Rawalpindi from Dadocha Dam.

He further said a tourist site would also be constructed along the dam which would promote the local tourism in the area.

Accoridng to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the construction of the dam would help provide around 25 million gallons of water per day to Rawalpindi, fulfilling its water requirements.

Moreover, he said that supply from the dam will help lessen the load on underground water sources in the region.

