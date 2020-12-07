UrduPoint.com
Dadocha Dam Construction Work To Be Started Soon: Commissioner Rwp

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:53 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that work on Dadocha Dam would be started soon and in this regard detailed planning has been done by the contractor and complete security would be provided to the concerned if required

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that work on Dadocha Dam would be started soon and in this regard detailed planning has been done by the contractor and complete security would be provided to the concerned if required.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the work on small dams here on Monday. Chief Engineer Small Dams Pothohar Region Sheikh Moin, XEN Small Dams Rawalpindi Ghulam Rasool, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sudhan and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that all the terms of the agreement have been fully agreed with the contractor of Dadocha Dam and all the obstacles have been removed in accordance with the legal requirements.

"Dams are indispensable and future water needs cannot be met without an increase in dams," he added.

He said that the ground water level in Rawalpindi was also declining, hence the need to rely on dams to meet the water needs. All necessary matters of Mahouta Dam including transfers and distribution of compensation are being dealt with expeditiously. On the occasion, the Commissioner Rawalpindi was given a briefing on the ongoing work on Chahan Dam.

