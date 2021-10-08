Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on purchase of additional land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Friday submitted a report in the Supreme Court (SC) on the purchase of additional land for the construction of Dadocha dam.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case regarding construction of Dadocha dam.

According to the report, the construction of the dam has not started yet due to various difficulties.

Difficulties include landowners' litigation and the hurdles in construction of dams, it added.

The report stated that any kind of construction near the dam was banned and notices had been issued to the owners of the surrounding lands to stop the construction.

Rs1,773 million had been provided to acquire additional land for the dam, it added.

The court ordered that a copy of the report be provided to the respondents.

Later, the hearing of case was adjourned for two weeks.