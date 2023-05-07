UrduPoint.com

Dadocha, Mahota Dams To Help Overcome Water Shortage: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Dadocha, Mahota dams to help overcome water shortage: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said on Sunday that Dadocha and Mahota dams being constructed in Rawalpindi district, would help overcome water shortage in the region.

According to a spokesman of the Commissioner office, the Commissioner had formed a task force to resolve the problems being faced during the construction of the water reservoirs The Commissioner had directed the members of the task force to prepare a detailed report on problems being faced during the construction of the dams. The task force comprising Assistant Commissioner of the concerned area, XEN Small Dam, Acting Director Water Management and three local farmers would present the report to the Commissioner next week, he said and added, after this report, immediate practical steps would be taken to resolve the issues by preparing a comprehensive strategy.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that there were a total of nine dams in Rawalpindi district, out of which four were in Tehsil Rawalpindi and five were in Tehsil Gujar Khan. He was told that Rawalpindi district had Masiyar, Khasala, Java and Chahan Dams which were functional. Narali, Dingi, Filina, Oghan and Jamal Dams are in Gujar Khan tehsil while except Jamal, all dams are functional, the Commissioner was informed.

The Commissioner directed that a detailed report should be submitted after evaluating the problems being faced in activating Jamal Dam.

The Commissioner said that the demand of water for agriculture, industrial sector and drinking was increasing and all the burden was falling on the underground water due to which the water level was decreasing rapidly.

In such a situation, the most important task is to save the rain water by constructing new water reservoirs, he said adding that after completion, Dadocha and Mahota dams would undoubtedly help meet the shortage of domestic, agricultural and industrial water.

The construction of Mahuta Dam is also being given importance because it will also help mitigate the water shortage problem in the area, he told.

The Commissioner was informed that five dams of Rawalpindi district are included in annual development program.

Mahuta Dam worth Rs3891 million with 35 percent physical progress, Mujahid worth Rs 1790 million with 85 percent physical progress, Mehra Shera worth Rs 1128 with 71 percent physical progress and Dadhocha Dam with 15 percent progress are being completed, he told.

PC-1 of Papin dam worth Rs 14480 million has also been approved, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Agriculture Dam Rawalpindi Progress Gujar Khan Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

6 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

16 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

16 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

16 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.