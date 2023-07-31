Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

(@Abdulla99267510)

The death toll rises up to 46 while many are still in critical condition after falling injured in the suicide blast in the JUI-F convention in Bajaur.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities revealed on Monday that the preliminary investigation pointed to Daesh as being responsible for the suicide attack at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur.

The devastating attack, which occurred on Sunday in the former tribal area bordering Afghanistan, claimed the lives of at least 46 people and left over 100 others injured.

Emergency measures were promptly implemented in hospitals in Bajaur and nearby regions to accommodate the injured, with military helicopters being deployed to transport critically wounded victims to hospitals in Peshawar.

Pakistan experienced a resurgence of extremist attacks since the breakdown of a ceasefire between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad last year.

A mosque bombing in Peshawar earlier in the year resulted in the loss of more than 100 lives. A report submitted to the UN Security Council raised concerns about the TTP potentially merging with Al Qaeda to form an umbrella organization for militant groups in South Asia.

The JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan personally investigate the incident.

JUI-F is a significant ally of the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz, which is gearing up for the upcoming national elections in November.

