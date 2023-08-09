Daesh member arrested from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An alleged member of proscribed organization Daesh, involved in financial aid to Daesh and killing a sweeper of a mosque, was arrested from Baloch Colony Bridge.

The accused identified as Siraj-ul-Haque alias Qarri was arrested in an intelligence based operation by the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a spokesman for CTD told on Wednesday.

Siraj along with his other accomplices killed Salmoon Masih, a sweeper of a mosque on October 22 last year, when the victim was sitting at a shop next to the mosque. A case of the incident was registered with Quaidabad police station.

The arrested, along with his other accomplices, was also involved in collecting funds from mosques, shops and others for the financial aid to Daesh. Further investigations were underway.