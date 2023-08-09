Open Menu

Daesh Member Arrested From Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Daesh member arrested from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An alleged member of proscribed organization Daesh, involved in financial aid to Daesh and killing a sweeper of a mosque, was arrested from Baloch Colony Bridge.

The accused identified as Siraj-ul-Haque alias Qarri was arrested in an intelligence based operation by the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a spokesman for CTD told on Wednesday.

Siraj along with his other accomplices killed Salmoon Masih, a sweeper of a mosque on October 22 last year, when the victim was sitting at a shop next to the mosque. A case of the incident was registered with Quaidabad police station.

The arrested, along with his other accomplices, was also involved in collecting funds from mosques, shops and others for the financial aid to Daesh. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station October Mosque From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

2 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan